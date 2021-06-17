Russian State Duma concludes spring session

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) has concluded its spring session, which was the last one in its seventh convocation.

"The spring session has concluded," Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin declared.

Starting next week, the MPs will be working in Russian regions. They will be on vacation from July 19 to August 29. After that, three more regional weeks are planned before the Russian State Duma election planned for September 19.

Members of the seventh convocation of the State Duma were elected on September 18, 2016. Its first plenary session was held on October 5, 2016. According to Volodin, there were 427 plenary sessions held in total since the 2016 election.