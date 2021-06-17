US participation in Normandy Four talks not discussed during Geneva summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden did not discuss Washington’s participation in the Normandy Four talks during the summit in Geneva on Wednesday.

"No, it wasn’t discussed," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Echo of Moscow radio station, answering a corresponding question.

"Strangely enough, [the American side] confirmed its understanding that the only possible means of regulation in Ukraine and Donbass is the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, this is the only thing that we can do, implementing the Minsk Agreements, we have no alternative," the spokesman said, noting that this is a positive development of the Russian-US talks.