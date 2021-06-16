Pointless to hold another Normandy Four summit now — Russian official

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. There is little use in organizing a new meeting of the Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine) leaders without tangible progress in implementing previous agreements which is currently missing, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian presidential administration Dmitry Kozak told TASS on Wednesday.

"What is the point of holding it [summit]? The 2019 summit decisions have not been implemented. Not in the slightest," said Kozak who also serves as the Russian president’s political advisor at the Normandy Four talks.

He also pointed out that Kiev is not honoring the key tasks which were set out in the political sphere of the Donbass conflict settlement. In particular, the Minsk Agreements envisaged reaching agreements on all legal aspects of the future of Donbass as part of Ukraine. "It has not moved forward at all even though the Minsk Agreements state that the dialogue on the future status should begin the next day after military hardware is withdrawn," the official said.

Kozak emphasized that this withdrawal from the line of engagement was completed on March 8, 2015 despite violations that take place from time to time on both sides. "The attempts made by Donbass to initiate this dialogue go nowhere. These proposals are not discussed by anyone either in the Normandy Four or the Contact Group. Ukraine refuses to engage in dialogue," he concluded.

The Normandy Four format of talks was established in June 2014, when the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany discussed the Donbass conflict settlement for the first time on the sidelines of celebrations of the D-Day 70th anniversary. The Normandy Four leaders held five meetings with the last taking place on December 9, 2019, in Paris. The talks are mainly conducted at the level of political advisors now.