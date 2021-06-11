SCO working on memorandum of understanding with Eurasian Economic Commission

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is working on a memorandum of understanding with the Eurasian Economic Commission, and a number of agreements with other multilateral organizations, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for SCO Affairs Bakhtiyer Khakimov said at an online briefing on Friday.

"We also maintain ties with the United Nations and special organizations such as ASEAN, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and a number of other countries. A memorandum of understanding between the SCO and the Eurasian Economic Commission is in the works, which is aimed at building ties with the Eurasian Economic Union," he pointed out.

The envoy also said that "work continues on several other documents" concerning relations with various organizations, including the Arab League and the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). "The SCO is improving and changing as it grows," Khakimov went on to say. "It has very promising and impressive potential," he added.

At the same time, in the diplomat’s words, one of the main challenges that the SCO is facing is the need to raise the level of economic cooperation between member states to match the level of their political dialogue and security partnership. "The SCO is evolving. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that the SCO has become a success story, and it has every reason to seek an interesting and strong role in many fields, particularly in terms of ensuring regional stability, including on the Afghan track," the envoy concluded.

SCO’s Peace Mission anti-terror drills scheduled for August

Russian Special Presidential Envoy for SCO Affairs proceeded, saying that "the Peace Mission-2021 joint anti-terror command and staff drills of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are scheduled for August this year in Orenburg".

"This year, the Peace Mission anti-terror drills that were scheduled for last year will take place. The Defense Ministry is already preparing for them and Russia is also preparing for this event. It is approximately planned to take place at the Donguz training ground in Orenburg in August," the envoy said.

Preparatory measures at the practice range have already been completed, he said.

The SCO Regional Anti-Terror Structure also plans to hold anti-terror drills on the territory of Pakistan, the envoy said.