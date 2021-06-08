Russian top diplomat to meet with UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss the state of affairs around the Arab-Israeli conflict with UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Thor Vennesland who will visit Moscow on June 9-10.

"There will be a detailed discussion of the recent events around the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Special attention will be given to eventual consolidated steps along the lines of the Middle East ‘Quartet’ of International Mediators consisting of Russia, the US, the UN, and the EU, aimed to form the necessary conditions for the swift establishment of steady negotiations process between the parties to the conflict. We see this as the only way to prevent the recurrence of armed confrontation," the statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry made public on Tuesday said.

The diplomatic agency emphasized that Russia continues to support the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict according to the two-state solution within the 1967 borders.

"In relation to that, Russia will continue to apply active efforts in order to facilitate and promote direct dialogue between the Palestinians and the Israelis with an emphasis on the May 21 ceasefire," the ministry noted.