Putin: Allegations of Russia’s involvement in cyberattacks on US meatpackers ridiculous

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has branded the accusations against Moscow of cyberattacks on US meat processing plants as ridiculous and preposterous.

"Those people who are able to think can see that there was not and is not any trace of malicious activities from Russia, firstly. Of course, somebody might begin to wonder what in fact is going on and whether it is necessary to look into the root of this problem," Putin said in a televised interview with Channel One on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

"I have heard about a meat [processing] plant. Nonsense. It is ridiculous. It is preposterous to accuse Russia of that," Putin stressed.