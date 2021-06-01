Russia, China can jointly balance out international agenda — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia and China are maintaining their allied relations and have the potential to ensure that the international agenda is equally balanced out, First Deputy Speaker of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Ivan Melnikov said on Tuesday at the sixth international conference dubbed ‘Russia and China: cooperation in a new age.’

"We are not just large countries on the world arena in the eyes of other actors. The Russian civilization with its thousand-year-old statehood and unique Soviet experience and the Chinese civilization, one of the most ancient in the history of humanity, have great potential in the allied relations to balance out the international agenda," Melnikov said at the conference.

Moreover, the lawmaker continued, both countries can possibly "play a decisive role on the way to progress in the economic and technological development of the planet."

"It is becoming increasingly clear to those who do not like this scenario. That is why information is circulating more and more often about China’s allegedly underhand plans regarding Russia. The work is underway to create an image of threat from the east in the eyes of Russians," Melnikov said. "However, life proves another irrefutable fact as it is very hard to simply stay in your corner and pursue your own goals in the unipolar world that was imposed [on us]. Those seeking exceptionalism and hegemony will not allow anyone to do that," he stressed.

The politician also underlined, "the path to a multipolar world can only lie through geopolitical cooperation between those who want this world to come into existence.".