BRICS calls for creation of universal information security document, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. BRICS states (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) are calling for the creation of a universal document to regulate issues of international information security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference on the outcomes of a session of BRICS foreign ministers in the format of a video call.

"We have highlighted the relevance of expanding cooperation in the sphere of international information security and in the sphere of counteracting cybercrime. Currently, this matter is becoming more topical due to the increasing degree of conflict in the cyberThe isphere and its rapid exploration by criminal groups. BRICS countries jointly call for the development of a universal document that would regulate the issues of ensuring international information security. We are confident that security in this sphere can only be ensured through collective action based on respect for each other’s interests," Lavrov said.

In this regard, he pointed out that Russia had thanked its partners for the support of Moscow’s relevant resolutions at the UN General Assembly.

Additionally, the ministers discussed the issue of fighting terrorism, Lavrov added. "This area is actively developing within BRICS. Its priority goals are specified in the anti-terrorism strategy of "the five" approved last year. We are in favor of expanding the potential of the anti-terrorism working group that was established. There are several topical subgroups within it," the Russian top diplomat said.