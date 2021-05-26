Belarus did not ask Russia for increased economic support, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Minsk did not raise the issue of increasing the volume of economic support from Russia given the looming sanctions against Belarus over the Ryanair forced flight landing incident, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"The Belarusian side did not bring up this issue," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov noted that "indeed, Russia directly and indirectly provides significant assistance to the Belarusian economy," and that sometimes it has to increase such volume of support, but this does not imply any "automatic recalculations."

When asked if Moscow plans to help Minsk with the refinancing of foreign debt, the Kremlin spokesman noted that the Presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, usually inform each other about the state of their countries’ economies and they will also exchange views at the coming meeting scheduled for May 28.

"Therefore, I do not rule out that the President of Belarus will find it necessary to inform the President of Russia about the economic situation in Belarus. And then everything will depend on the wording of the question, how Alexander Grigorievich (Lukashenko - TASS) raises it," Peskov said.

As the RBC publication previously reported, prices for Belarusian Eurobonds fell to levels seen last autumn due to the situation around the Ryanair aircraft. According to experts interviewed by the media outlet, in such conditions, Belarus can refinance its debts only in the Russian market or with the participation of Russia.