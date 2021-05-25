Peskov says London's statements about sanctions show its Russophobic obsession

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described London's speculations about another portion of possible sanctions against Russia as a manifestation of Russophobic obsession. As he answered media questions on Tuesday, Peskov remarked with irony "pretty soon Russia may begin to be blamed for its mere existence."

In this way, the Kremlin official responded to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's remark London would consider the proposal for imposing restrictions on the Nord Stream 2 and Yamal-Europe gas pipelines following the emergency landing of a Ryanair passenger liner in Minsk.

Raab said it was necessary to hold consultations with partners and voiced doubts the incident might have taken place without at least Moscow's "tacit consent."

"It is Russophobic obsession, a fixed idea Russia is responsible for everything. Possibly very soon we will hear Russia is to blame for its mere existence," Peskov said.

He stressed that "such accusations, inappropriate from the political point of view, do take place."

"We have been waiting with patience, we disagree with this, but we are aware that this is precisely the situation where it makes no sense to try to explain anything. Phobias and obsession gain the upper hand, leaving no chance for those who make such statements to take a sober-minded look at the situation," Peskov said.