US uses Russian restrictions as excuse to suspend consular services, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The US uses the measures restricting the operations of diplomatic missions introduced by Russia as an excuse to suspend consular services, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with RBC published on Tuesday.

"We repeatedly warned the Americans that in the absence of a positive response to our proposals on their part, on how to straighten out the conditions of the operations of institutions abroad, things may take a serious turn. This implied restrictions, including, if needed, a complete ban on hiring local personnel, now it has happened," he pointed out. "The Americans are using this situation as an excuse to deal with some of their own issues related to the operations of consular institutions," he added.