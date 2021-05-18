US uses Russian restrictions as excuse to suspend consular services, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The US uses the measures restricting the operations of diplomatic missions introduced by Russia as an excuse to suspend consular services, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with RBC published on Tuesday.
"We repeatedly warned the Americans that in the absence of a positive response to our proposals on their part, on how to straighten out the conditions of the operations of institutions abroad, things may take a serious turn. This implied restrictions, including, if needed, a complete ban on hiring local personnel, now it has happened," he pointed out. "The Americans are using this situation as an excuse to deal with some of their own issues related to the operations of consular institutions," he added.
The diplomat noted that, despite the pressure applied to Russian institutions in the US, they continue to function without limiting their consular services. "We continue, as much as it is possible, to work without lowering the level of consular services provided. We intend to do so in the future as well," he stressed.
At the same time, the deputy minister noted that the US could have abstained from making a decision to restrict the issuance of non-immigrant visas and limit the consular services, but the American side is not ready for compromises. "So far, we do not see in steps by the US anything but demonstrative measures. The US is not concerned with the issue on what to do in order to provide convenient services to the people both here and there," the senior diplomat concluded.