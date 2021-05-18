North Macedonia announces expulsion of Russian diplomat

"[North Macedonia’s] foreign ministry has confirmed reports [about the expulsion] and said that in line with article 9 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations it has been decided to declare a diplomat from the Russian embassy persona non grata in North Macedonia," it said.

"In this context, the Russian Ambassador [to North Macedonia Sergei Bazdnikin] was summoned to the foreign ministry on May 14, 2021 to receive a note binding the diplomat named in it to leace North Macedonia within seven days," it said.