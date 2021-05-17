Czech Republic, US on Russia’s list of unfriendly states due to their steps against Russia

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The Czech Republic and the United States have been put on Russia’s blacklist of unfriendly states because of their hostile steps against Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"Their unfriendly steps were the reason why we took a decision to even the conditions our diplomatic missions are working on in each other’s territories - ours in the Czech Republic and the United States, and, correspondingly, theirs in Russia. As a concrete step that had already been announced, we asked them to reduce their locally hired personnel, both Russian nationals and citizens of third countries, to the level of the analogous category of employees we have in our missions in the Czech Republic and the United States," he told a news conference when answering a TASS question.