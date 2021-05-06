Czech prime minister urges de-escalation of tensions in relations with Russia

PRAGUE, May 6./TASS/. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has spoken in favor of defusing tensions that are running high in relations between Moscow and Prague. His answers to the questions from parliamentarians of the lower house of parliament were broadcast by Czech TV channels on Thursday.

"I think we must calm down this tense atmosphere fuelled by emotions," Babis said.

He mentioned a possibility of seeing the Czech Republic on the list of states unfriendly to Russia, which is being drawn up, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. "I don’t know, maybe this [possible listing among unfriendly states] is not enough for you?" the prime minister asked the legislators.