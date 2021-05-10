Moscow expects Azerbaijani prime minister’s visit in May - Lavrov

BAKU, May 10. /TASS/. Russia expects that Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov will pay a visit in May, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday at a meeting with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

"We are waiting for Azerbaijan’s prime minister to visit the Russian Federation this month," Lavrov said.

According to the minister, Moscow and Baku are making significant steps to recover trade that dropped slightly due to the pandemic.

"It is nearly $3 billion (trade in 2020 - TASS). A very substantial result," he said.