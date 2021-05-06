West provokes Damascus using pressure over chemical dossier - Russian mission at UN

UNITED NATIONS, May 6. /TASS/. The pressure of Western countries on Syria over the chemical dossier is directed not at excluding their use but is instead aimed at provoking Damascus into making sudden moves, thus resolving their own political issues, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky stated at a session of the UN Security Council on Thursday.

The diplomat pointed out that the decision of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) to suspend certain rights and privileges of the Syrian Arab Republic due to Damascus allegedly hiding information on its remaining supplies of chemical weapons was of an "absolutely unprecedented nature." "For the first time at the OPCW (The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons - TASS) the rights of a sovereign state that diligently observed the convention were suspended," he stated. "Another blow was dealt to the authority of the OPCW and the consequences of this irresponsible move are yet to be realized," he added.

"It became even more clear what Western backers of this decision are angling for: not the chemical weapons not being used by anyone on Syrian territory, their main goal is to provoke Damascus into making sudden moves and thus resolve their own political tasks," the diplomat added, discussing the motives for such a decision.

On April 21, members of the OPCW approved a resolution limiting Syria’s rights and privileges. Votes were cast by 136 states, 87 of them backed the resolution. Russia and 14 other countries opposed the document which strips Syria of its right to vote in the Conference of the States Parties and the Executive Council, get elected to it or conduct any events in the country via these agencies or related institutions.