G7 backs Minsk Agreements, committed to sanctions against Russia — statement

LONDON, May 5. /TASS/. The United Kingdom, Italy, Canada, the United States, France, Germany and Japan support full implementation of the Minsk Agreements meant to settle the conflict in Ukraine and remain committed to sanctions against Russia, reads the joint statement adopted on Wednesday following the first in-person meeting of top diplomats of the G7 countries in two years.

"We underline our continued support for France’s and Germany’s efforts through the Normandy Process to secure full implementation of the Minsk agreements, as a diplomatic path for a political solution to the conflict and to lasting peace," the statement notes. "We remain fully committed to implementing sanctions, recalling that the duration of international sanctions is linked inter-alia to Russia’s complete implementation of its commitments under the Minsk agreements and to the return of Crimea to Ukraine."