Lukashenko slams EU, US for undermining Minsk's efforts to fight pandemic

MINSK, May 4. /TASS/. The European Union and the United States are undermining Minsk's efforts to improve the coronavirus situation, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

"We have spent a lot of money [on measures to prevent the coronavirus from spreading]," he pointed out, adding that neither the Europeans nor the Americans "provided assistance to us… though the World Health Organization and the United Nations keep emphasizing the need to support others." "Well, they haven’t offered any assistance, we are fine with that, we aren’t asking for help. However, they seek to tighten the screws and make the situation worse here," Lukashenko said.

According to him, the most important thing is that people in Belarus will continue to receive medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the EU mission to Belarus told the tut.by news outlet that under the European Union's Solidarity for Health initiative, $3.8 mln had been allocated to the country for the purchase of personal protective equipment, medical and diagnostic tools.

On October 1, 2020, the vaccination of volunteers with Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine began in Belarus, which became the second country to register the vaccine after Russia. The joint production of the Sputnik V vaccine was later launched in Belarus. The Belarusian authorities plan to vaccinate at least 60% of the country’s population against the coronavirus.