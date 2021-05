MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to hold talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on May 8, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Wednesday.

"Yes. The talks are scheduled on the eve of Victory Day in Moscow," Peskov said in comment on whether Putin was due to hold a meeting with Rahmon in addition to joint participation in the festive events.