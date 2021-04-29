Russia’s envoy in Vienna meets with US delegation to discuss Iran nuclear deal

VIENNA, April 29. /TASS/. Members of the Russian and US delegations have held a working meeting as part of the negotiation process in Vienna on the full restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov, who leads the Russian delegation at the talks, announced on Thursday.

"Met again with the US Special Envoy for Iran Mr. Robert Malley together with our teams. We had a detailed and very useful discussion on major topics which are under consideration in the course of on-going talks in Vienna on full restoration of the JCPOA," he wrote on Twitter.

The US delegation returned to Vienna on Wednesday after a week-long break. Ulyanov earlier had a working meeting with the US delegation, which regularly meets with representatives of five nations (Germany, France, the UK, China, Russia). There are no direct talks between the United States and Iran in Vienna.

Since early April 2021, several face-to-face meetings of the Joint Commission have been held in Vienna to discuss the prospects for the United States’ possible return to the JCPOA (Washington withdrew from it in 2018) and ways of ensuring full and effective implementation of the Iran nuclear deal by all parties.

The participants in the consultations also work at informal meetings in various formats, including at the expert level. The commission has set up three working groups since then - on removing US sanctions against Iran, on Tehran’s obligations under the deal and on the coordination of a sequence of steps to restore the implementation of the agreement.