Putin addressed climate summit as problems should be solved jointly - Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the climate summit as Moscow is interested in international efforts to solve problems in this field, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov stated in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

Answering the question, whether Putin's participation in the climate summit should be regarded as a step towards the US, Ushakov noted that this is Russia’s " great interest in resolving climate problems."

Ushakov stated that climate problems "could only be solved jointly." "Therefore, we certainly take part in such events, in all of them," he stressed.

The Worldwide Online Climate Conference, sponsored by Washington, took place on April 22-23. The leaders of 40 countries participated in it. In his speech, Putin outlined Russia's approaches in the context of establishing broad international cooperation aimed at overcoming global climate change’s negative aftermath.