Many Russians encounter problems in Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Many Russian citizens encounter problems in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday, commenting on the statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I cannot go into details right now, but many Russian citizens encounter problems in Ukraine," he said.

On Thursday, Putin stated that the current Ukrainian leadership had taken a lot of steps undermining the Russian-Ukrainian relations. According to him, this concerns Kiev’s attitude towards the Russian Orthodox Church, the Russian language and Russian-speaking and Russian citizens residing in Ukraine.