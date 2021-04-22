Putin ready to discuss Russia-Ukraine ties in Moscow anytime

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he is willing to discuss bilateral relations with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky in Moscow at any time convenient for the Ukrainian leader.

"If we are talking about developing the bilateral ties, then please, we will receive the Ukrainian president in Moscow at any time convenient for him," Putin stressed during talks with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, commenting on Zelensky’s proposal to the Russian president to hold a meeting in Donbass.