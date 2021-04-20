EU envoy Markus Ederer visits Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Ambassador of the European Union to the Russian Federation Markus Ederer has visited the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

"I’m going to see my colleagues from the Russian Foreign Ministry from time to time. It’s part of my job description," he said when asked about the purpose of his visit by TASS.

The diplomat spent about an hour and a half at the Russian diplomatic agency.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bulgarian Ambassador to Russia Atanas Krystin visited the Russian Foreign Ministry as well.