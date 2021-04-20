Two Bulgarian embassy employees declared personae non grata

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Two employees of the Bulgarian embassy in Moscow have been declared personae non grata in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Bulgaria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On April 20, Bulgarian Ambassador Atanas Krastin was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry where he received a ministry’s note declaring first secretary of the embassy’ consular service N. Panayotov and first secretary of the embassy’s trade and economic service Ch. Kristozov personae non grata. These men must leave Russia within 72 hours," it said.