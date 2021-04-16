Russia’s ambassador: London has long decided to view ties with Moscow as confrontational

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin believes that nothing has changed in the Russian-British relationship since he was summoned to the Foreign Office, as London has already been viewing it as confrontational in recent years, Kelin said in a televised interview on Rossiya-24 news channel on Friday.

The diplomat stated answering a question that it was impossible to talk about any changes in bilateral relations.

"I have the impression that a decision was made sometime, apparently at a high level in London, that our relationship should be viewed as hostile - well, hostile is too much - confrontational, and then a search for reasons followed, accusations were brought up, since there are no facts as such," the ambassador said.

Apart from that, Kelin pointed out that London’s foreign policy after Brexit was completely oriented toward the United States, but the UK had not yet had time to react to Washington’s "new vibes" about the need of de-escalation with Moscow.

Earlier, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wrote on Twitter that the Russian ambassador had been summoned to the Foreign Office "to register deep concern about the poisoning of Alexey Navalny.".