Russian intelligence chief slams Washington’s sanctions as unfriendly, ill-considered step

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The Biden administration’s new sanctions against Moscow are an unfriendly and ill-considered step that is eroding global stability, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin told reporters on Friday.

"This is certainly an unfriendly and, in my opinion, a very ill-considered step. We all understand that relations between Russia and the United States - two great powers - in many ways determine the level of global stability and security. This step contributes to the destruction of global stability, and that’s obvious," he emphasized.

According to Naryshkin, "the US’ inconsistent actions are surprising." He pinned Washington’s erratic policy towards Russia on various groups within the US administration vying with one another.

The Russian intelligence chief also mentioned Washington’s allegations about the SVR’s alleged involvement in the SolarWinds hack. "I would also like to point out that competition between the world’s leading intelligence agencies takes various forms and has specific characteristics," the SVR director noted. "But still, I am convinced that it should be fair. The steps that the [US] administration is taking, including that package of sanctions, are a sign of unfair competition," Naryshkin specified.

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order imposing sanctions against Russia on Thursday. In particular, the document "prohibits US financial institutions from participation in the primary market for ruble or non-ruble denominated bonds" issued by Russia’s Central Bank, Finance Ministry and National Wealth Fund after June 14. In addition, the US Treasury Department sanctioned 16 entities and 16 individuals "who attempted to influence the 2020 US presidential election at the direction of the leadership of the Russian Government." Sanctions have also been imposed on five individuals and three entities related to Crimea, including members of the regional government. Besides, the US is expelling ten personnel from the Russian Embassy in Washington DC.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that in terms of relations with Washington, Moscow would be guided by the principle of reciprocity. According to the press secretary, the new US restrictions won’t facilitate efforts to arrange a meeting between Putin and Biden recently proposed by the White House.