US ambassador summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry over new US sanctions

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in the wake of Washington’s new sanctions against Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing on Thursday.

"The US ambassador has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. We will share with you additional information following that conversation, which will be difficult for the American side," she said.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order on sanctions against Russia. In particular, the document "prohibits US financial institutions from participation in the primary market for ruble or non-ruble denominated bonds" issued by Russia’s Central Bank, National Wealth Fund or Finance Ministry after June 14, 2021. In addition, the US Department of the Treasury sanctioned 16 entities and 16 individuals "who attempted to influence the 2020 US presidential election at the direction of the leadership of the Russian Government." Sanctions have also been imposed on five individuals and three entities linked to Crimea, including members of the regional government. Besides, the US is expelling ten personnel from the Russian Embassy in Washington. According to the US authorities, there are representatives of Russian intelligence services among them.