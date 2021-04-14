US envoy to Moscow invited to meet Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan was invited on Wednesday to meet Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS.

"We confirm that the US ambassador was invited on Wednesday to meet presidential aide, Ushakov," the ministry said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden on Tuesday held their second phone conversation since the US leader assumed office. The Kremlin announced that the presidents had discussed in detail bilateral relations and a range of international issues. The White House said Biden had suggested meeting Putin "in a third country" in the coming months. Later Washington said the US would not change its position of exerting pressure on Russia amid the plans on holding the summit.