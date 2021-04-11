Russia expects Paris to back initiatives on preventing arms race in outer space - envoy

PARIS, April 11. /TASS/. Moscow expects Paris to support its initiatives aimed at non-placement of arms in outer space, Russian Ambassador to France Alexei Meshkov said in an interview with TASS on occasion of the 60th anniversary of the first human space flight.

According to him, "Moscow and Paris on the whole share the need to ensure the safety of space activities and their implementation in accordance with the norms of international law." "This concerns the prevention of an arms race in outer space and the need to prevent turning it into a new arena of confrontation," the diplomat said.

Russia is calling on its foreign partners, including France, to back its initiatives, the diplomat said. "Among them is launching talks on the treaty on preventing the placement of arms in outer space [the draft document was submitted by Russia and China - TASS]," Meshkov explained. "This also refers to the commitments on the non-use of force or a threat to use force against space objects, agreeing measures on increasing trust in space. It’s also important to adopt global political commitments on no first placement of arms in outer space." "We count on the support of these initiatives by Paris," he stressed.