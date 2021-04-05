Putin to deliver state-of-the-nation address in person, Kremlin says

"The state-of-the-nation address will be delivered offline. Other details are being worked on," he said when asked about possible restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Peskov said earlier in the day that the president would deliver his state-of-the-nation address on March 21. The venue, in his words, will be announced later. "Let us not anticipate things. I think we will open accreditation for the mass media in the near future and concurrently we will say where it will be held," he said. "Traditionally, we never disclose the content or any topics raised in the address. We will not do it now either."

With Putin’s address to the Federal Assembly being scheduled for April 21, it was decided to postpone the government’s report to the State Duma lower parliament house for the previous year that was originally planned for this day. State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel it might tak place on May 12.