Russian, Philippine top diplomats discuss ASEAN role in region

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Cooperation in combating the coronavirus pandemic and promotion of off-bloc cooperation formats in the Asia-Pacific region were in focus of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s telephone conversation with his Philippine counterpart, Teodoro Locsin, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"The sides discussed current issues of the Russian-Philippine cooperation. Special attention was focused on consolidated efforts in combating the novel coronavirus infection. The ministers exchanged views on the necessity to strengthen the role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and ASEAN associations to promote off-bloc formats of cooperation in the Asia Pacific region involving all key partners of the association," the ministry said.