Russian embassy condemns Australian sanctions over Crimean Bridge construction

SYDNEY, March 30. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Australia views Canberra’s sanctions against Russian citizens and companies over construction of the Crimean Bridge as an unfriendly move, the embassy spokesman, Ilya Roshchenkov told TASS Tuesday.

"We view it as an unfriendly move which, of course, will not be left without consequences," Roshchenkov said.

On March 30, Australia imposed sanctions against one Russian citizen and four Russian companies over construction of the Crimean Bridge. The Australian Foreign Ministry said that this decision was made in coordination with Canada and corresponds to actions, taken by the UK and the EU. According to the Foreign Ministry, sanctions lists on Ukraine currently include 168 persons and 52 legal entities.

Following a coup d’etat in Ukraine in 2014, Crimea and the city of Sevastopol held a referendum on reunification with Russia. Approximately 96% of voters supported the idea and, later in March, Russia accepted the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol as two new regions. Despite the vote outcome, Ukraine refused to recognize the will of the peninsula’s population.