Russia must help partners build information security systems, says Putin

NOVO-ORARYOVO, March 26. /TASS/. Russia must help other nations to create information security systems and share corresponding technologies with them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.

According to the president, serious attention should be focused on establishing practical cooperation in ensuring global information security. He said he was convinced that this sphere provided a wide are for partnership, including in terms of experience exchange, joint response to cyber incidents, personnel training, and scientific research.

"Naturally, we must help our colleagues and our closest partners to build information security systems. We should share corresponding technologies and technical means with them. We should pool efforts in probing cybercrimes," he said.