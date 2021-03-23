Russia’s coronavirus situation steadily improving, deputy PM says

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus situation has been steadily improving since December 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said in an interview with YouTube host Anton Krasovsky.

"We currently see no reason to introduce lockdowns because the situation has been improving since December," she pointed out. "The number of daily cases is steadily declining but we see the March situation clearly and don’t rule out that it will grow."

According to the deputy prime minister, the current sharp rise in infections in European countries stems from lockdowns. "People were locked in their homes, they rarely went outside and did not encounter the virus," Golikova noted.