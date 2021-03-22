Russia observes attempts to prevent Sputnik V use in EU, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Attempts to prevent the use of the Russian Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine in the European Union continue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday.

"The situation around the Sputnik V vaccine is quite demonstrative. We see that attempts to prevent Sputnik V use in the European Union continue," he said at a roundtable meeting on relations with Europe at the international committee of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house.

According to the Russian senior diplomat, EU institutions are demonstratively ignoring the Russia vaccine. Moreover, it is a target for a disinformation and discrimination campaign. "We hear political statement that cannot be interpreted other than politicized. The goal of such statement is not to consolidate efforts to cope with this evil, this challenge (the pandemic - TASS)," he added.