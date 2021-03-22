Russia’s Sputnik V recognized as one of world’s most effective vaccines, says Russian PM

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is one of the world’s most effective vaccines, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.

At a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart, Askar Mamin, the Russian prime minister noted that Russia and Kazakhstan had helped each other during the pandemic. Thus, he recalled that Sputnik V production had been launched in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda in early February.

"You know, and many, including our esteemed foreign colleagues, are writing that it is one of the most effective vaccines in the world," Mishustin said, adding he was convinced it would help "cope with the threats and risks stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.".