Russian ambassador to US leaves Foreign Ministry without any comments

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov refrained from commenting on the situation in Russian-American relations when leaving the building of the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he took part in the consultations on the issue earlier on Monday, a TASS correspondent reported.

Having seen journalists waiting at the main entrance, Antonov left the building through a side entrance, but reporters gathered there too.

Journalists tried to ask the ambassador some questions, but he kept silent in response, and then asked them not to bother him for the time being. The consultations lasted about two hours and ended shortly after the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the current state of relations with the United States. The diplomat did not specify whether they will resume today.

Antonov was invited to come to Moscow for consultations after US President Joe Biden said an interview with ABC News that the Russian leadership would have to "pay a price" for allegedly meddling in US elections. Moreover, when asked whether he considered Putin to be a "killer," Biden answered that he did. On March 21, the ambassador arrived in Moscow.