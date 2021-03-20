A lot of work to be done on Russian-American ties in Moscow - Russian Ambassador to US

NEW YORK, March 21. /TASS/. Before leaving for Moscow, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters that a lot of work will have to be done there to analyze Russian-American relations.

"There is a lot of work to be done, it is necessary to analyze the state of Russian-American relations we find ourselves in," he told reporters at the New York airport.

Russia is interested in relations with the United States to the same extent as the United States itself is interested in it, Antonov told.

"The Russian side has always stressed that we are interested in the development of Russian-American relations to the same extent as our American colleagues are," he said, commenting on the prospects for bilateral relations.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov did not announce the exact timing of consultations in Moscow, but expressed his intention to stay as long as necessary.

"Several meetings are scheduled in Moscow in various departments. It is difficult to say now how long it will take. But I proceed from the fact that I will stay as long as long as necessary," he told reporters.