Russian envoy points to Kiev’s pledge to submit written position on Minsk Agreements

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak, who represents Moscow at the Normandy Four talks, has drawn the attention of his counterparts from the other three member states (Germany, France, Ukraine) to Kiev’s pledge to submit a written position on the Minsk Agreements, a source in the Russian delegation told TASS.

According to the source, Kozak sent letters on the matter to his counterparts in Berlin, Paris and Kiev. The Russian envoy noted that Kiev had failed to present any written initiatives at a recent video conference involving the four countries’ political advisors, which would concern the implementation of the Minsk accords and Russian proposals. In this regard, Kozak called on his colleagues to take note of Kiev’s pledge to present a written position by March 19.