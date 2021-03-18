Authorities determined to ensure security, stability in Crimea, says Putin

"I would like to point out that we have been and will continue to do everything possible to ensure stability and security in Crimea and boost its transport and energy sectors, the entire infrastructure system," he emphasized. "We will support industrial and agricultural entities, small and medium-sized businesses and the tourism industry, and will create conditions for a rise in investment," Putin added.

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The Russian authorities will do everything possible to ensure security and stability in Crimea, President Vladimir Putin said during a video conference meeting on the construction of water facilities in Crimea and Sevastopol on Thursday.

According to the president, from the very beginning, the authorities realized that it was impossible to achieve all goals at once in Crimrea "due to the large number of problems accumulated over previous decades." Putin noted that work had started "with crucial projects, which have great social and econoimic importance and without which it would have been impossible to even imagine normal life." "These include the unique Crimean Bridge that provides for both road and rail traffic, the Tavrida highway and the new Simferopol Airport. And the list will continue to grow," the head of state stressed.

Putin also pointed out that he had held a meeting with members of the Crimean public earlier on Thursday. According to him, the authorities need to always hear what people say and respond to their initiatives and requests. "Providing support to the people of Crimea and Sevastopol is a high priority for us," the Russian leader concluded.