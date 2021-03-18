Crisis in US-Russia relations stems from Washington’s policy, Russian embassy says

WASHINGTON, March 18. /TASS/. The current crisis in relations between Russia and the United States stems from Washington’s policy and certain statements by US senior officials pose threats of collapse to the bilateral ties, the Russian embassy to the United States said on Wednesday.

"The current situation stems from Washington’s deliberate policy. As a matter of fact, Washington has been deliberately driving bilateral cooperation to a dead end in the recent years. The US administration’s non-constructive policy towards our country is in the interest of neither Russia nor the United States and certain reckless statements of US senior officials pose a threat of utter collapse to bilateral relations, which are already excessively confrontational," the embassy wrote on its Facebook account.

US President Joe Biden said earlier in an interview with ABC News that the Russian authorities would have to "pay a price" for their alleged interference in US elections. Interviewer George Stephanopoulos asked about Biden’s reaction to the release of an unclassified report by the US chief intelligence office, which claims that the Russian authorities allegedly sought to discredit Biden and his US Democratic Party during last year’s election campaign. "He will pay a price," the US leader said referring to Putin. Moreover, Biden gave an affirmative answer to the question whether he believes Putin to be a killer.

As Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Wednesday, the Kremlin regarded the allegations about Russia’s intervention in the US election in 2020 as utterly groundless and lacking any proof. "We can only once again voice regret that such files - which are far from being of any quality - are used, most likely, as a pretext to put on the agenda the issue of new sanctions against our country," Peskov said.