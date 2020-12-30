Lavrov emphasizes need to prevent resumption of hostilities in Libya

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. There is a need to encourage the parties to the Libyan conflict to build dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint press conference with top diplomat of Libya’s Government of National Accord Mohamed Siala on Wednesday.

"I agree that there is a need to encourage the parties to build dialogue and oppose attempts to return to the bellicose rhetoric, let alone resume military activities," Lavrov pointed out.

According to the Russian foreign minister, the parties to the conflict and external players are taking steps to make sure that the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum becomes a sustainable platform and paves the way for specific agreements.

There currently are two governments in Libya: the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, and a cabinet based in the country’s east, which has the support of the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. In the spring of 2019, Haftar launched an offensive on Tripoli, claiming that its liberation from terrorist was the goal. The GNA requested Turkey’s support based on a defense cooperation memorandum and managed to regain control of some territories seized by Haftar.

Participants in the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum held in Tunisia in November decided that the country would hold its presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24, 2021.