Moscow not to refrain from response measures to pressure against Russian media - diplomat

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Moscow has never neglected practical response measures against countries that exert pressure at the Russian-speaking media, and it will not neglect them in the future, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"Neither in the past, nor in the future will we neglect response measures," the diplomat said. "Yes, this is not our way; we do not use it under our own initiative. But - as a response - we resort to it and will do so in the future, that is certain."

According to Zakharova, people who exert political pressure on the Russian media must understand that they "will face a response."

"And not just a verbal one in the form of statements, but also a practical one, so that they could feel it," she said.