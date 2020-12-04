Russia can invigorate work on sustainable development topics within UN — envoy

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Sustainable development topics are very important for Russia and Moscow can work quite actively on them within the United Nations, Anatoly Chubais, who has been appointed Russian president’s special envoy for relations with international organizations for purposes of reaching sustainable development goals, told TASS on Friday.

"Sustainable development for me means a comprehensive description of the country’s goals that go beyond mere economy, business or even living standards. It is something new, something from the 21st century, an upgrade of the classics’ fundamental ideas. And what is most important is the despite the foreign policy problems, Russia has constructive relations with the United Nations, which is a trend-setter in the sphere of sustainable development goals," he said, adding that it is not the first time in his career when he has to do jobs he doesn’t like but that are very important for the country.

"I hate the topic of privatization and have always been seeking to dodge it. But it happened so that Egor Gaidar summoned me and said I had to deal with privatization. It was a loathsome topic but I had to address it and I did. And it was this way with many topics. And now the situation is different. I think this topic (of sustainable development) is important for the country and it is interesting for me," he noted.