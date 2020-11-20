Putin praises Russian peacekeepers’ role in ending bloodshed in Nagorno-Karabakh

NOVO-OGARYOVO, November 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has commended the activities of Russian peacekeepers in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
"I would like to highlight the smooth and well-coordinated activities of Russian peacekeepers," he said at a meeting dedicated to the Russian peacekeeping mission in the region.
According to Putin, "timely steps to clear mines made it possible to establish reliable communications in the region and the deployment of peacekeeping forces helped end the bloodshed and prevent further casualties.".