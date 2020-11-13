Russia urges YouTube to stop politically motivated censorship

She underlined that the film takes a closer look into the version that the Ukrainian Air Forces were involved in the tragic incident. The investigation was uploaded to YouTube by Russia’s Ukraina.ru outlet.

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Moscow is calling on YouTube to abandon politically motivated moderation of content, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told a briefing Friday, commenting on the fact that the video hosting service blocked an investigative film into the Malaysian Boeing crash in Ukraine in 2014.

"On November 10, [YouTube] moderators said that the investigative film about the Malaysian Boeing crash in east Ukraine, I quote, ‘violated principles and rules of the platform’ and blocked it before the premier. <…> It is hard to explain this act of censorship other than as an attempt of certain interested parties to cleanse the global airways from alternative versions of the 2014 tragedy. We are calling on the YouTube administration to reconsider its decision and, generally, abandon this politically motivated moderation [of content]," she noted.

The diplomat emphasized that the film was deleted ahead of the resumption of hearings into the plane crash scheduled for November 12. "These actions of the hosting service violate its audience’s right to look for, obtain and spread information and ideas through any means independently from state borders. This is article 19 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Or YouTube believes that it is also violates the platform’s rules?" Zakharova added.

She recalled that video hosting service is controlled by Google. "Therefore, we expect relevant international structures and human rights organizations to react appropriately to the actions of the American corporation and will assess them accordingly," the diplomat concluded.