Kremlin urges to treat YouTube, other Western platforms with ‘low degree of trust’

Earlier, Tsargrad TV announced that YouTube blocked its account on July 28 over violation of the law on sanctions and trade rules, as Google explained

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes that Western online platforms, such as YouTube, should be treated with low degree of trust, because one can be "thrown out of there along with their account" at any moment.

"There is a solution - not to depend on the Western platforms," Peskov said, commenting on the recent blockage of the Tsargrad TV account on YouTube. "Any Western platform is a private platform, which can throw you out along with your account at any moment. There are no rules there - neither rules, nor guarantees," the spokesman underscored.

