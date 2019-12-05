No plans to ban YouTube, Russian PM says

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. There are no plans to ban the YouTube video-sharing platform in Russia, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Russian TV channels on Thursday.
"No one plans to ban anything and YouTube will continue to operate [in Russia]. Those who make money on YouTube will still be able to do it though it does not depend on you but on YouTube’s policy. You know, it is constantly changing, they keep tightening their copyright rules, as well as rules concerning business agreements and other aspects related to the Internet's commercialization," Medvedev said in response to a question by TV host and blogger Anastasia Ivleyeva.