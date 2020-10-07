Putin celebrates 68th birthday

Putin doesn’t have days off, he works all the time — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrates his 68th birthday today, for the sixteen time in the office of the head of state. The president will hold more than a dozen phone calls on the international agenda and will deal with the current domestic affairs during this day, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov says.

Congratulations from the next-of-kin are traditionally postponed until the evening. "Concerning the end of the day, friends, relatives and the nearest and dearest will probably congratulate, as traditionally happens," Peskov said.

The Russian president has already received congratulations from his foreign counterparts, including presidents of Belarus, Moldova and Abkhazia.